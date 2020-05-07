Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Cognex has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

