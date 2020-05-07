CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.01. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

