Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.65. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $9.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Markel stock opened at $810.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $894.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,104.04. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 3,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

