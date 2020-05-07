Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

MarketAxess stock opened at $471.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.12 and a twelve month high of $491.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. CNB Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Earnings History and Estimates for MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Blair Comments on Moody’s Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
William Blair Comments on Moody’s Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Markel Co.
Boenning Scattergood Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Markel Co.
Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Northrop Grumman Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Northrop Grumman Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings Inc
Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report