Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.86.

MarketAxess stock opened at $471.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.61. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.12 and a twelve month high of $491.92.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 40.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. CNB Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $877,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.