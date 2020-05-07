Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPB. TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $170.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 15.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William A. Specht III purchased 1,500 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $31,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $25,893.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $319,584. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

