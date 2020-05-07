Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Northrop Grumman Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $5.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $5.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $21.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $30.15 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

NYSE NOC opened at $323.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.29. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,573,546,000 after acquiring an additional 877,311 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,873,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,372,000 after purchasing an additional 99,714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $815,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,894,000 after purchasing an additional 39,736 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,376 shares of company stock worth $5,821,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

