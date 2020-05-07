Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.81.

NYSE:OMF opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OneMain by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 60.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 13.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine purchased 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.