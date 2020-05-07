Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Decreased by B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.09). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPI. ValuEngine downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

OPI opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.48 and a beta of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

