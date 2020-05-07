Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report released on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFLT. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.80. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.33%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $482,061 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 259,239 shares during the period. Resource America Inc. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 132.9% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 303,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after buying an additional 119,655 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 456,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 83,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

