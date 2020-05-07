SunTrust Banks Comments on PennantPark Investment Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.53 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $65,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,486.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 128,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

