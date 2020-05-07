Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Raised by Piper Sandler

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for QEP Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QEP. Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank cut QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

QEP stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $212.45 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.46 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in QEP Resources by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 202,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in QEP Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter.

In other QEP Resources news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers bought 23,500 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice bought 50,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 over the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

