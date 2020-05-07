Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.37). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RDFN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Redfin stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,260. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Redfin by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

