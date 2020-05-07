Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.36. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $144.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Renasant by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Heyer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

