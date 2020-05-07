Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 21.99%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

SBCF stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,727.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 32.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 128.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 36.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

