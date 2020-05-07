Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. Cowen downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 933,828 shares of company stock worth $2,055,786. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Range Resources by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

