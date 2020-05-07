B. Riley Weighs in on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Silica in a report released on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). B. Riley also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SLCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.57. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in U.S. Silica by 40.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, COO Michael L. Winkler bought 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

