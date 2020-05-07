Ecolab Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,115 call options on the company. This is an increase of 640% compared to the average volume of 826 call options.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,279 shares of company stock worth $54,677,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,661,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Ecolab by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 58,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,868 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 6,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

