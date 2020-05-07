Imperial Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million.

SOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $295.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.