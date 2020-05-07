Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £151.20 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Jack Clarke purchased 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($198.90).

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 594 ($7.81) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 505 ($6.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 616.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 738.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.65 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSLH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 544 ($7.16).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

