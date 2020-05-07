Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Miles Ingrey-Counter Buys 5 Shares

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,624 ($34.52) per share, with a total value of £131.20 ($172.59).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 4 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,526 ($33.23) per share, with a total value of £101.04 ($132.91).

LON AVON opened at GBX 2,615 ($34.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,524.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,289.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24. Avon Rubber plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,226.40 ($16.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,220 ($42.36).

AVON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,435 ($32.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,840 ($37.36) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

