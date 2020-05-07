MacroGenics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22,973% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MacroGenics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

MGNX opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc Raised by Piper Sandler
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc Raised by Piper Sandler
Redfin Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Redfin Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Corp. Issued By SunTrust Banks
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Raised by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Corp. Raised by SunTrust Banks
B. Riley Weighs in on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report