MacroGenics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 13,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22,973% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MacroGenics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

MGNX opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. The company had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

