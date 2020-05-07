Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Lowered by B. Riley

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Servicesource International in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Servicesource International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.01. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Servicesource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 110,409 shares of company stock valued at $84,751. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

