Piper Sandler Comments on Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

SWN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,266,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,329,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,634 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,747,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

