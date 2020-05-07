Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.10.

SWN stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

