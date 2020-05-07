Raymond James Weighs in on Air Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.20) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$43.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.36.

AC stock opened at C$16.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer David Shapiro purchased 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,989.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,290.22.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.