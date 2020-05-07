Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

TSE:AEM opened at C$89.56 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$89.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.01.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total value of C$2,056,927.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,468,330.70. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,556,871. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $547,532 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

