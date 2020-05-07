Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.14.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$25.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.11. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$20.23 and a 12 month high of C$38.88.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

