National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lassonde Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$209.50 and a twelve month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$432.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.50 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS)

