Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €30.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €30.50 ($35.47) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.19 ($28.12).

ETR:UN01 opened at €24.20 ($28.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Uniper has a one year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a one year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

