Shopify Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (TSE:SHO)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$666.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.62 million.

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

