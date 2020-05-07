Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

NYSE:HBB opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 million, a PE ratio of -45.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a positive return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 5,121.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter worth $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.