Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,552.73% and a negative return on equity of 259.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

