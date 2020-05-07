Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital cut their price target on Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

GNLN stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $273.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $37.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.88 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

