Tactile Systems Technology Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Shares of TCMD opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $934.70 million, a P/E ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 2.06. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $129,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,160.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $27,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,615 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,101.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $2,833,518. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 464.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 201,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,321 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

