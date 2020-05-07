Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eldorado Gold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$253.29 million for the quarter.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.10 and a 12 month high of C$14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total transaction of C$36,330.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$452,795.52.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

