Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TriCo Bancshares Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 26.28%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCBK. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $859.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

