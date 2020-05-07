Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDYN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics stock. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.