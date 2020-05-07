JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €34.72 ($40.37).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €35.00 ($40.70) on Thursday. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of €8.00 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of €36.16 ($42.05). The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -564.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.39 and a 200 day moving average of €21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

