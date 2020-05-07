Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

