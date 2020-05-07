Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Gecina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GECFF stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.53. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $192.83.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

