Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Weighs in on Air Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Weighs in on Air Canada’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Corp
Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Corp
National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc
National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lassonde Industries Inc
Uniper PT Set at €30.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Uniper PT Set at €30.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Shopify Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Shopify Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report