Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies."

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 47,088 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

