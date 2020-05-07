Cormark Comments on Pretium Resources Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.23 million.

PVG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

PVG opened at C$11.75 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$18.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

