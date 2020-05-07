Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.31. Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 107.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Timken by 71.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.