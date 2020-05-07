Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

Guardant Health stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wiley sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,383 shares of company stock worth $32,384,431 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

