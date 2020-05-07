Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSBC. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $578.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 31.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

