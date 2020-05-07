P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE GLT opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. Research analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

