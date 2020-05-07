Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Corp Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Trustmark by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

