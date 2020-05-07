Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

GREZF stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Gree,Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

About Gree,Inc.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

