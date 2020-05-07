Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $777.86 and last traded at $750.99, with a volume of 121413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $620.94.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.38.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,034,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,104,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -204.65 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

