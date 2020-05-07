Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.89, with a volume of 128384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Molloy bought 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 26,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

